Urban Green Expo

The U.S. Green Building Council has LEED — certified fewer than 6,000

commercial developments in the past decade and awarded its platinum

rating twice. “Right now, you have to be one of the lucky few to live

or work in a green building,” says Russell Unger, director of USGBC’s

New York chapter and expo host. But those figures mask the green truth:

Due to LEED’s rigorous (read: slow) approval process, more than 27,000

projects await certification — up from eight projects 10 years ago —

and it’s predicted that by 2015, 50% of all nonresidential construction

will be green. And perhaps still waiting for that green rating. — AUSTIN CARR