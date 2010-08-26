The quickest way to sour the mood at this five-day fete-à-feta in
Madison, Wisconsin? Mention a nondairy milk. In April, the National
Milk Producers Federation sent a letter to the FDA, urging it to crack
down on the misuse of dairy terminology for products not flowing
directly from a teat (see: almond, soy, hemp, and coconut milk). Dairy
execs argue that the U.S. dairy industry’s $80.4 billion annual revenue
is being milked away by imposters, especially soy milk, which shows 20%
annual growth on $800 million in sales. Sounds udderly unfair. — CASSIE KREITNER
Sun, September 26
SAY CHEESE
World Dairy Expo
