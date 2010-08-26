World Dairy Expo

The quickest way to sour the mood at this five-day fete-à-feta in

Madison, Wisconsin? Mention a nondairy milk. In April, the National

Milk Producers Federation sent a letter to the FDA, urging it to crack

down on the misuse of dairy terminology for products not flowing

directly from a teat (see: almond, soy, hemp, and coconut milk). Dairy

execs argue that the U.S. dairy industry’s $80.4 billion annual revenue

is being milked away by imposters, especially soy milk, which shows 20%

annual growth on $800 million in sales. Sounds udderly unfair. — CASSIE KREITNER