Eco-friendly super-yacht? Surely you jest: “99.9% of superyachts are
not environmentally friendly,” concedes Alev Karagulle of Burgess
Yachts. “They’re gas-guzzling machines.” But this year, the Monaco
Yacht Show, bless its oversized and elitist heart, will crown one
eco-yacht pioneer “the greenest superyacht,” based on criteria such as
building materials and CO2 emissions. Too bad Alastair
Callender’s not eligible. At last year’s show, he wowed attendees with
his Soliloquy design concept, a zero-emissions 190-foot supergreen
superyacht powered by renewable and hybrid energy. — SUZY EVANS
Wed, September 22
GLIDE
Monaco Yacht Show
