Eco-friendly super-yacht? Surely you jest: “99.9% of superyachts are

not environmentally friendly,” concedes Alev Karagulle of Burgess

Yachts. “They’re gas-guzzling machines.” But this year, the Monaco

Yacht Show, bless its oversized and elitist heart, will crown one

eco-yacht pioneer “the greenest superyacht,” based on criteria such as

building materials and CO 2 emissions. Too bad Alastair

Callender’s not eligible. At last year’s show, he wowed attendees with

his Soliloquy design concept, a zero-emissions 190-foot supergreen

superyacht powered by renewable and hybrid energy. — SUZY EVANS