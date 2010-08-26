United Nations Millennium Development Goals Summit

A decade ago, world leaders created a list of eight extraordinary

to-dos by 2015, among them, “eradicate extreme poverty” and “achieve

universal primary education.” Feasibility remains an open question.

Standout gains in one country are often overshadowed by losses overall:

Nicaragua has reduced its hunger rate by more than half, yet the number

of hungry people globally rose more than 20% in the past 20 years. With

this New York summit, UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon pushes forward,

warning in June, “If we fail, the dangers of the world … will all be

multiplied.” — JENNIFER VILAGA