A decade ago, world leaders created a list of eight extraordinary
to-dos by 2015, among them, “eradicate extreme poverty” and “achieve
universal primary education.” Feasibility remains an open question.
Standout gains in one country are often overshadowed by losses overall:
Nicaragua has reduced its hunger rate by more than half, yet the number
of hungry people globally rose more than 20% in the past 20 years. With
this New York summit, UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon pushes forward,
warning in June, “If we fail, the dangers of the world … will all be
multiplied.” — JENNIFER VILAGA
Mon, September 20
REACH
United Nations Millennium Development Goals Summit
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.