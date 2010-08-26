advertisement
National Health Care Reform Conference

By Fast Company Calendar

The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is 2,074 pages.
That’s more than 20 pounds of paper. President Obama used 22 pens to
sign the thing, and we’re betting fewer than 22 people have read it in
full. Thank God for this Los Angeles conference, then, where 800
doctors, insurance agents, and HR reps can learn how to apply the
changes to their companies. “It’s like speed dating for health
professionals,” explains meeting manager Maureen Ross. Except, you
know, unbelievably less sexy. — CASSIE KREITNER

Mon, September 20

National Health Care Reform Conference

