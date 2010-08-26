The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is 2,074 pages.

That’s more than 20 pounds of paper. President Obama used 22 pens to

sign the thing, and we’re betting fewer than 22 people have read it in

full. Thank God for this Los Angeles conference, then, where 800

doctors, insurance agents, and HR reps can learn how to apply the

changes to their companies. “It’s like speed dating for health

professionals,” explains meeting manager Maureen Ross. Except, you

know, unbelievably less sexy. — CASSIE KREITNER

Mon, September 20



SKIM

National Health Care Reform Conference

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.