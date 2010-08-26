200th Anniversary of Oktoberfest

Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese threw themselves a

royal wedding party in the meadows of Munich two centuries ago, and the

boozy nuptials gave birth to the yearly drinking celebration we have

today. The noble couple may not have much affected political history

books (Ludwig who?), but they’ve made a lasting impact on the German

economy: A typical Oktoberfest in Munich brings in 6 million visitors

and 955 million euros, spread across 104 acres of beer tents and party

grounds. — LILLIAN CUNNINGHAM