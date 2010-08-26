Counter Space: Design and the Modern Kitchen

Think of Grete Schütte-Lihotzky as the mother of today’s hypermodern

prefab kitchen styles. In the mid-1920s, Germany was struggling to meet

affordable housing needs, and kitchens in general were dank, crowded

hubs of family activity. The Austrian architect used a stopwatch to

time everyday culinary activities and created an über efficient (and

lower-cost) layout complete with integrated storage. Ten thousand

models of the Frankfurt Kitchen were installed between 1926 and 1930.

This avant-garde reimagining of the kitchen as lab anchors this exhibit

at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. “The kitchen allows you to

look at modernist design from the inside out,” says curator Juliet

Kinchin. We’ll toast to that. — EMILY ZILBER