SoBi Bike-Sharing Goes Completely Mobile

Car-sharing hit big with Zipcar, bike-sharing got its 15 minutes with Paris’ Velib, and now, well, smartphone-enabled bike sharing might be the next big thing, with SoBi’s (Social Bicycle System) plans to launch a test run of its GPS and mobile-enabled bike network in New York City this Fall.

According to their website: “This system will be more affordable and scalable than existing bike share systems and can be deployed in a wider range of settings–small cities, universities, and even corporate campuses. SoBi will allow a user to find and unlock bikes using a mobile phone and provide a viable public transportation alternative.”

Indeed, with Paris’ Velib system dependent on docking stations, domestic credit cards, and the occasional difficulty of finding available bikes at your preferred location, SoBi, like Zipcar, adds the crucial factor of convenience of search and reserving. And, of course it helps to save the environment and all that good stuff.