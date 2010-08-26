Haagen-Dazs Gets Busy With Honey Bee Haven

From luxury hotels to protection capacities to exotic travel books, honey has become sticky lately. And today, which is National Honey Bee Awareness Day, one notable celebrant is Haagen-Dazs and its partner UC Davis. The ice cream maker has ascended the ivory tower to open the Haagen-Dazs Honey Bee Haven, a research and pollinating facility open to the public, which will help attract bees and therefore support the growth of California’s staple crops, like almonds.

The ice cream giant decided to get involved with bees and honey, because “bee pollination is essential for ingredients in nearly 50 percent of our all-natural superpremium flavors. Our goal is to raise awareness of the honey bee issue.” Bee pollination is essential for strawberries, blueberries, and sunflowers, among other crops. “We rely on honey bees for one-third of our food supply, so when honey bees are in danger, we’re all in danger.”

Looking for ways to get involved or get stung? “Visitors to the garden will be able to glean ideas on how to establish their own bee-friendly gardens and help improve the nutrition of bees in their own backyards.”