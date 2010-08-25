Clayton Homes Unveils i-house 2.0

The prefab home market got an eco-friendly twist last year when Clayton Homes, the biggest manufacturer of modular homes in the U.S., unveiled the i-house, an affordable ($74,900-$93,300), energy-efficient (monthly energy costs under $70), and attractive modular house. Now Clayton is back with the i-house 2.0–an upgraded home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, flexible indoor-outdoor space, and an expanded butterfly roof.

Why the upgrade just over a year after the original i-house launch? Originally, Clayton anticipated selling 2,000 i-houses per year within 18 months of launch. But Treehugger reports that Clayton only sold 20 i-houses as of last spring. We’re still waiting on a callback from Clayton to confirm, but the modular home designer obviously hopes that a larger prefab model will appeal to the kind of customers who also demand energy-efficient features.

No word yet on potential pricing for i-house 2.0, but Clayton has provided us with the teaser video below.