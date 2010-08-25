NASA Finds Cash to Fund Fast, Clever, Unusual Tech For Future Space, Air Missions

In the early 1990s NASA’s then chief Dan Goldin spearheaded a (ultimately controversial) campaign to radically shake up the heavily institutionalized industry. Instead of super-long-lead programs, endlessly reinventing the wheel, and pursuing dead-end science or engineering experiments, Goldin wanted NASA to think “Faster, Better, Cheaper.” This was meant to promote radical thinking and increased risk-taking, with the understanding that you can plan to mitigate against a million low-percentage accidents that could befall a spacecraft, but there are millions more still out there that are unknown. There was even a “Badge of Courage” program to reward employees who adopted the thinking.

This was nearly 20 years ago, but NASA’s just released three “Requests for Information” from the Office of the Chief Technologist that seem to indicate that some of that “faster, better, cheaper” is being injected into future NASA projects, with even more mature thinking than Goldin’s plans had. There’s even plenty of room for the new commercial space industry.

Game Changing Development Program

This is the big program, the one that pushes boundaries. The GCDP is designed to “develop novel aerospace capabilities that have more technical risk yet higher potential payoff” than the sort of tech being developed for NASA’s mainstream missions. The program is even focused on “developing radically new approaches to NASA’s future space missions and the nation’s significant aerospace” needs.

NASA’s asking for input from NASA centers, university sources, federal-funded R&D centers, “private or public companies” or even government research labs.

What’s all this for? It’s to come up with fairly mature bits of science, engineering, or even mathematical solutions that could be quickly co-opted into cutting-edge NASA programs, giving the agency all sorts of new capabilities that it otherwise may never have. By looking outside the organization, and placing the emphasis on risk-taking, NASA’s hoping to unearth some of the really clever, off-the-wall ideas that may never surface inside the daily churn of its main labs.