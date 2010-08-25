Kidpreneur$ Offers Business Advice to the Juicebox Set

Ambitious parents play Mozart for their babies in utero and start competing for spots in prestigious pre-schools before their kids are out of diapers, so how young is too young to start grooming the next generation of young entrepreneurs? According to the authors of a new book for pre-teen magnates-in-the-making, “It’s never too early.”

Entrepreneurship is red hot, and plenty of enterprising

folks are lining up to give advice to their peers. Budding Zuckerbergs can go

online to get guidance at Under30CEO, Brazen Careerist, Mixergy, or many other sites catering to

up-and-coming twentysomethings. If you’re looking to make a million before you

hit the big 2-0, hang out with the gang at Teen Business Forum. But for the

truly precocious looking to make a six-figure exit from that lemonade stand

franchise, there’s Kidpreneurs.org

and Kidpreneur$ the book.

Kidpreneur$ is a project of Arizona-based brothers Adam and Matthew Toren, proprietors of the successful YoungEntrepreneur.com, one of the

best sites for serious young commercial and social entrepreneurs. Kidpreneurs

is an earnest attempt to bring business ideas to a very young audience and give

them a taste of the skills, values and habits that will make them successful if

they pursue the entrepreneurial path.

Both the book and the Web site are well-designed, colorfully

illustrated, and punctuated with games, quizzes, and activities. The content is

very thorough and complete, covering just about everything that a kid would

need or want to know, from finding customers to turning a profit, to writing a

mission statement, to marketing on the Internet. As an adult who sometimes

struggles to explain this stuff to other adults, I take my hat off to the Toren

brothers for laying it out in such an accessible, easy-to-follow way.

The richness of the Kidpreneur$ content is a blessing and a

curse. The tone and style of the writing and the graphic design appear directed

toward a kid as young as 8 or 9. However, because the book itself runs only 50

pages and covers so much ground, the pages are packed with text in a much, much

smaller font than you’d see in a traditional children’s book. I’m not a parent,

but I suspect that a kid that young would have to be exceptionally sharp and

motivated to digest such a densely-packed volume.

Maybe that’s the idea: if you don’t have the patience to

make it through the workbook, you might want to re-think that babysitting

start-up. Running is a business is tough and there are lots of details. Kidpreneur$

does justice to the complexity, and that’s fine. Entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone.

That’s as good a lesson to learn at an early age as any.

But these are small quibbles. As someone who just wrote a book suggesting that young

entrepreneurs can literally save the world, I’m the wrong person to criticize

anyone else’s idealism about the subject. And with the job market being what it

is, raising a generation of young people who not only have the skills to chart

their own course in the business world, but also give employment to their

less-motivated peers (and perhaps their parents), is nothing but good.