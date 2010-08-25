Hypatia: An Inspiration for Leaders and Managers

Because I have been intrigued by the life and work of the Greek philosopher and scientist, Hypatia (Υπατία) of Alexandria for some time, I was looking forward with great interest to seeing the movie, Agora. I did see the movie and, for the most part, was not disappointed. A historical drama set in Hellenstic Egypt near the end of the Roman Empire, the movie among other things tracks the adult life of one of the few notable Greek female scholars of Classical antiquity. Not to say that such women did not exist; only that they were not permitted to demonstrate such intellectual capacity in public view. Hypatia was one of the exceptions and, in the end, was brutally murdered because of her boundless curiosity, her unique perspective on the meaning of life and the workings of the cosmos, and her unbridled influence on those around her. Such attributes made her a clear and present danger to the existing power structures (both religious and secular), which were grounded in fear and intolerance, and sadly Hypatia had to pay the ultimate price for speaking her own truth.

In many ways it seems like not much

has changed since 415 AD! Fear and intolerance continue to dominate the

public stage, to say nothing about what goes on in the private sector.

Indeed, we are still a long way from achieving the goal of “driving fear

out of the workplace,” a basic tenet first espoused by one of the

fathers of the so-called “Quality” movement, W. Edwards Deming, in the

1980s. In this regard, Dr. Deming had made reference to

the implications of fear in his earlier writings; no one had bothered to

connect the way people were treated in the organization with the

quality of work they produced. And he was emphatic that the core problem

facing most organizations was not worker-related. Instead, “The problem

is at the top; management is the problem,” he would say.

But unlike Hypatia, I suspect that most managers today, be they in business

or government, would be unwilling to die for what they believe in. The

same can probably be said for most political leaders and their

counterparts on the higher rungs of the corporate ladder. And unlike

Hypatia, these same leaders and managers, both men and women, don’t

appear able or willing to rely on the force of reason when making

decisions, even those that significantly impact their respective

constituencies. By not doing so and,

importantly, by not also committing to sound ethical principles that

require authenticity, transparency, and accountability, their actions in effect mirror those

who lived in Greco-Roman Egypt–a no-win scenario for anyone!

Moreover, instead of seeking higher ground in order to

reach “common ground,” more often than not the blame game (fueled again

by fear and intolerance) comes into play. Any semblance of personal and

collective responsibility goes out the window as finger-pointing takes

over in the rush to “CYA” and stay out of the cross-hairs of those with

whom you may disagree and/or whom you do not understand. With no room

for open and focused, that is, authentic, dialogue, the prospects for

meaningful engagement and change are dim and dimmer.

Fast-forward from the days when

Hypatia walked the halls of the famous Library of Alexandria to the

present-day. What can we observe that seems oddly familiar in style if

not in substance? Are there instances where we can hear the blame game

and finger-pointing at work? In other words, echoes of ancient times

past? Let’s consider a few possible examples of what I’m referring to

here. How many of you have heard the current administration blame the intractable problems facing our country on

the previous administration? You know, the predisposition to engage in

“Bush-bashing?” And what about the ongoing

challenges facing the Gulf coast after the disastrous BP oil spill? Do

you remember anyone stepping up to the plate and assuming full

responsibility for the situation and getting it resolved quickly,

efficiently, and effectively? Or do you recall, like I do, many days and

weeks of questionable tactics on all sides and at all levels, pointing

blame on the “other guy?” Isn’t there enough blame to go around for

everyone to share? More importantly, isn’t it time for our leaders (and

managers) to get with the program and seek to instill confidence in

their leadership by assuming responsibility, being accountable, and

taking decisive action?

Let us not forget that with great

liberty comes great responsibility. You can’t have one without the

other. We can’t always have it “our way” and ignore the consequences of

doing so. In this connection, true freedom in a democracy has its price

and it doesn’t come cheap. My mentor, the Viennese psychiatrist Viktor

Frankl, had experienced first-hand the horrors of totalitarianism. But

he was also aware of the dangers of letting the pendulum swing too far

in the other direction when he warned: “Freedom threatens to degenerate

into mere license and arbitrariness unless it is lived in terms of

responsibleness.” For this reason, he proposed that the Statue of

Liberty on the East Coast should be supplemented by a Statue of

Responsibility on the West Coast as a reminder to U.S. citizens that

there can be no real freedom without responsibility.

Even freedom of thought, as Hypatia tragically found out, is sometimes

difficult to exercise. Striking a balance between freedom and

responsibility is no easy task, especially in a world that is becoming

increasingly “flat” and interdependent. But let’s still try to learn

from the past, including our ancient past, so that we may avoid the

temptation to regress and simply repeat what upon reflection has not

really served our highest good as a society. Let’s also strive to detect

the meaning of life’s moments along the way so that we may build a more

positive future–one that is no longer grounded primarily in fear and

intolerance. As Dr. Frankl would say, “Live as if you were living

already for the second time and as if you had acted the first time as

wrongly as you are about to act now!”