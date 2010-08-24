NFL Fines Chad Ochocinco $25,000 for Tweeting, Delays Bugatti Payments

Cincinnati Bengals’ wide-receiver Chad Ochocinco is no stranger to controversy–and he’s certainly no stranger to Twitter. When we last spoke to the football star, he boasted, “I tweet when the sun rises and sets because everything in between is interesting.” And naturally that means tweeting during his games–to the pleasure of Rock Software and the anger of the NFL.

Today, the league hit Ochocinco up with a $25,000 fine for his tweets during a preseason game. The charges leveled against him include using an electronic device during playing time and for posting messages to his Twitter page. According to ESPN, “NFL players are not permitted to post messages on social media websites starting 90 minutes before kickoff and until postgame media obligations are fulfilled.”

During that time, Ochocinco tweeted twice–once before the game and once during. “Just talk with Kelly Washington, Desean Jackson, Geoff Pope, Hank Baskett and I caught a ball from Mike Vick, I love prw-game warm up,” he wrote, later following up after a tough tackle with: “Man Im sick of getting hit like that, its the damn preseason shit! 1day I’m gone jump up and start throwing hay makers, #Tylenolplease.”

According to our count, those tweets cost Ochocinco $500 per word. This news comes following our story this morning on Rock Software, a developer that is trying to take advantage of Ochocinco’s antics through social media apps and games. While there is no word yet on how this will affect his partnership with Rock Software, Ochocinco was quick to respond to the NFL–appropriately (ironically, rather) through Twitter.

“Dear NFL I apologize for tweeting during the game but that was 2 monthsof my Bugatti payments you just took from me,I won’t do it again,” he tweeted. “I’ve been fined by the league a substantial amount of money for tweeting, 1st time twitter hasn’t made me money but cost me money.”