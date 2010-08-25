Eco-innovation: The Next Business Megatrend

Corporate sustainability is gathering momentum in North

America. Companies like Walmart and GE are indisputably proving the business

case for efficiency with an environmental slant, and unprecedented numbers of

corporations are jumping on the eco-efficiency bandwagon. Although it is still

early days, indicators are that this trend could become a megatrend,

influencing not only our economy, but our perspective on how companies should

behave.

As eco-efficiency gathers steam, however, we are seeing

signs of another trend on the horizon. Eco-innovation appears to be the next

iteration of eco-efficiency, but with greater potential for both brand and

revenue building. Eco-innovation is, by definition, an application of

innovation to sustainable development. However, the essence of eco-innovation

is best revealed by juxtaposing it with eco-efficiency. The two might be considered as evolutionary stages of

corporate sustainability. Eco-efficiency is, for a corporation, the perfect

introduction to sustainability thinking. It’s low hanging fruit, and offers

almost immediate payback–which emboldens more green corporate action.

Eco-innovation, on the other hand, is the stage a corporation enters when it

has pushed eco-efficiency as far as possible. It’s definitely fruit that’s

higher up on the tree–harder to reach, but tastier for the effort. You might also view the two as linear vs. lateral

thinking. Eco-efficiency is about discovering a source of inefficiency, then

trimming out the wasted resources, pollution, and energy. It’s math, well

applied. Contrast that with eco-innovation, which relies more on invention,

creation and intuition. Like any other form of innovation, it can be wildly

successful when executed properly–but it doesn’t offer the same degree of

certainty as efficiency. Finally, you might look at eco-efficiency as a template

for savings, and eco-innovation as a route to strong brand growth. Indeed, the

power of eco-innovation is its capacity for constant reinvention, improvement

and iteration–the very lifeblood of a vital, dynamic brand. If eco-efficiency is just now entering the mainstream of

corporate America, one would think that eco-innovation would be a far-off,

undeveloped, academic concept. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Two cases for eco-innovation Domtar is North America’s largest supplier of uncoated

paper. A progressive company, Domtar is actively engaged in eco-efficiency,

especially in the forest and at the mill site. Lewis Fix, Domtar’s VP of Brand Management and

Sustainable Product Development, notes that while the efficiencies have

delivered solid financial performance, they can’t offset the decline in the

paper industry. As Fix explains, Domtar has responded by innovating beyond the

core business, into areas like: * Energy –

The company has long used pulp byproducts to produce its own energy. But now,

Domtar is forming partnerships with energy companies to be part of their

renewable energy portfolio. * Repurposing–Domtar is today reinvesting millions to

repurpose mills from traditional paper products to high-demand products like

fluff pulp. * Nanotechnology–The Domtar innovation that is

generating the most buzz today is the development of tree fiber-based

nanotechnologies. Minute “building block” nanomaterials derived from pulp are

being reassembled into new materials, revolutionizing applications like

iridescent films, coatings and bioplastics. Advantages like tensile strength

(ten times greater than steel) and electrical conductivity make these

nanomaterials a very attractive product–and an innovation that could move

Domtar into an entirely new realm of expertise.

Domtar provides a wonderful example of a large,

industry-leading company embracing eco-innovation to stay ahead of the curve.

On the other end of the spectrum, startups like Replenish are being launched

with eco-innovation built right into their DNA. Replenish is bringing a radical new household cleaner

‘delivery system’ to market in October. According to Jason Foster, CEO at

Replenish, it’s an innovation that was conceived with both practical and

sustainable considerations. Foster says the idea for the innovative bottle and

concentrated liquid cleaner came to him when he considered both the insanity of

shipping bottles full of diluted cleaner around the world, and the

impracticality of current concentrate systems. Foster realized the key to improvement lay in bottle

design. It was an area sorely lacking in innovation–the spray head and bottle

design in use today was essentially the same as the one designed by Roger

Drackett in 1943. Instead of endeavoring to make the existing bottle

eco-efficient (or “less bad,” as Foster says), Replenish created an entirely

new bottle based on cradle to cradle design. The result? A reusable bottle system that uses 90% less

plastic, 90% less oil and 90% less CO2 than the old system. As Foster says,

Replenish ships utility, not water. And that utility results in both

environmental and financial benefit.

Tips for launching your eco-innovation Althought eco-innovation is still new, conversations with

companies like Domtar and Replenish highlight some key learnings in “getting it

right.” The following thoughtstarters provide great guidelines for anyone

exploring eco-innovation First, think outside the jar. This discipline actually

applies to all innovation. If you’re too deep inside the brain space of your

company, you’ll be able to give a million reasons why a new idea WON’T work. To

embrace a new, potentially great idea, you need to step outside this limiting

thinking, and see your company as a consumer would–from the outside. Next, think beyond Eco. Nike did just that when they

created their new Air Jordan shoe They incorporated incredible eco-innovation,

but positioned the shoe not as eco, but as pure, Nike technology. How can

eco-innovation help unleash thinking that might benefit you beyond the

bailiwick of sustainability? Collaborate and tap your network. Often, the best

innovation comes from two things that don’t seem to fit–like chocolate and

peanut butter. But collaboration, often between the unlikeliest of partners —

is what’s driving eco-innovation forward at breakneck speed. We’re already

seeing companies–using tools like the GreenXchange–share their IP to

accelerate their eco-innovation. At the same time, tapping your company’s collective

genius–from suppliers to employees to stakeholders–will drive

eco-innovation.

Be transparent. Sustainability is a journey that never

ends. That means you need to be very transparent about all the things you still

need to address–in addition to celebrating the things you’re getting right.

Be open, be transparent, and invite constructive critique. It’ll make your

product better, and win you stronger support. Make many small bets, instead of one big one. The ideal

innovation portfolio is spread between four areas–far-off R&D,

fast-failing exploratory innovations, enhancements of current platforms, and

necessary strides forward to stay relevant. You should have a blend of all four

in your innovation pipeline. But most important, you should never bet the ranch

on one idea. Make eco-innovation core to everyone’s success. In the

past, we’ve seen companies create green teams, or bring in a Chief

Sustainability Officer. That turns sustainability into something that isn’t

core–it’s a “bolt-on.” Companies like Patagonia and Seventh Generation don’t

think that way. Everyone, from the C-Suite on down, has sustainability in their

job description. And they’re measured on the eco-ideas they bring to the table. Get innovation discipline. Everyone has great ideas. But

those ideas fail, unless they answer an unmet need, come from a real insight,

are interpreted the right way, and are presented in a way that your target

audience can relate to. And finally, let your innovation be guided by the north

star of sustainability. As long as you never lose sight of your mission–to

profitably create a world where we can live with abundance, without depleting

the resources of future generations, your innovations will stay on mission.