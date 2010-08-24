Toshiba Solves the Awkward 3-D Glasses Problem

Remember having to wear those cheap, plastic frames to 3-D movies? The ones that’d pinch your nose throughout all four hours of Avatar? Well soon, those 3-D shades might be a thing of the past.

Japanese electronics powerhouse Toshiba announced Tuesday it’s developing 3-D televisions that won’t require glasses to work. The image quality will be lower and the viewer will have to stand in a specific spot to see the extra dimension–but isn’t that worth ridding the awkwardness of watching David Gregory’s well-coiffed hair pop out of the screen on Meet the Press 3-D alone with sunglasses on?

Other rival 3-D TV makers pinned their hopes on 3-D glasses becoming the norm, or maybe even cool. But it didn’t help that Peyton Manning and Justin Timberlake looked like elderly Cadillac drivers when wearing the wider-than-face frames in Sony commercials.

Panasonic couldn’t make them cool either.