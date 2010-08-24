Flowtown Extends Reach of Small Business Marketing

Now that brands are becoming more aggressive users to social tools like Twitter and Facebook, there’s a danger that consumers will be inundated with marketing messages and unwanted advances. The messages have become “touch points” scheduled by a system; the major brands have many ways to touch a customer–advertising, public relations, direct marketing, telemarketing, and now SCRM. With all that at their disposal, no wonder brands sometimes appear to be stalking consumers. But those are the big brands. What about the smaller ones? The ones that need to build a brand and can’t afford to at the same time?

Tom’s Tavern,

a restaurant in Phoenix Arizona that has been in business for 25 years, is a perfect example of a business that could use

social media effectively without stalking customers. Indeed, Tom’s

opened at the time when marketing was something a restaurant in

downtown Phoenix didn’t need to do.

But times change, and things got more competitive. About five years ago, I showed the founder how to use Constant Contact to

send a monthly newsletter of specials, recipes, changes, and events.

His loyal clientele opened that newsletter for the first several years

in almost amazing numbers, because they do love the restaurant.

And then the number of opens

started to go down. And down. The owner called me recently for a new

idea, and I suggested social media. But for small and medium-size

businesses, who don’t have an entire marketing team (the owner greets the guests, writes and sends the newsletter, and even collects the business cards for the mailing list),

email is often the only answer, and they have to make it work.

How does a business like this optimize its email customer list in a way

that makes sense? Luckily for Tom’s Tavern, this is the summer

Flowtown came into my life. I have started using it to market AZEC10,

the nonprofit conference I organize annually for entrepreneurs. I easily imported all my

contacts and all the previous conference attendee lists. Then I wrote

an email, and Flowtown scheduled a campaign for me to find my contacts

on Facebook and Twitter (there are other options, too, ).

It scheduled intervals between emails,

and gave me choices whether I wanted to reach all my contacts or just Twitter

followers with a message appropriate to them and another just for

Facebook friends.

The first email, to my Twitter

friends, with whom I am VERY engaged, got a 73.6% open rate and a 16.7%

click rate, and several registrations. The second, which went to my

entire Gmail contact list, and got a dramatically worse response,

convinced me that my overall email list (which I never curate) is worthless. That’s what small businesses find out every day. But if they use the people on their email list who are also on social networks, they can find the deeper relationships they already have. Or establish those relationships.