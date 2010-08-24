Apple TV Rumors: You and Your Grandmother Will Never Watch TV the Same Way Again

The rumors spin ever faster about Apple’s iTV device–it’ll apparently change everything, including how we communicate with remote family members, and now there’s some evidence that Apple is prepping its in-store employees for “something big.”

iTV Will Change Everything

Digg’s Kevin Rose stirred up lots of irumors with his latest proclamation about the refreshed Apple TV. Rose’s leaks are not fabulously reliable, but he has a source, or possibly several, inside Apple–so it’s worth paying some attention to what he says. And this time he’s saying we should “expect to see the iTV launch in September.”

Rose’s hyperbole went even further than usual this time, suggesting that the new Apple TV could change pretty much everything. This influence extends from the apps the iTV would put on your home’s biggest screen to the end of traditional programming, thanks to “on demand” TV coming as a de facto affair through apps, like one for CNN for example. Rose also sees the iPad as a key component in the mix, potentially acting as a huge remote control for the system, or even a games controller–thanks to its accelerometers.

I’d extend on his thinking, and add in the iPhone 4 (with its advanced gyro sensor suite) and the iPod Touch too–both devices that could easily act as convenient games controllers, and thereby bring Apple into the home gaming console business by the back door.