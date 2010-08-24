WANTED: Amazon Kindle, 3rd Generation

Amazon‘s newest Kindle (simply called “Kindle,” though it’s sometimes referred to as the “Kindle 3”) is the best ebook-reading device on the market. It’s better than the Apple iPad, the Barnes & Noble Nook, the various Sony readers, and certainly better than any smartphone.

Of course, it doesn’t really excell at anything else. Its web browser, now based on WebKit (like modern smartphone browsers) is much improved, but due to the limitations of the hardware (most importantly the greyscale e-ink display) it’s easily bested by any modern smartphone. The browser is listed as “experimental,” and aptly so. It’s not a great music player, magazine reader, or communication device, either.

But for reading books and newspapers, it can’t be beat. The newly revamped e-ink screen is startling in its clarity and contrast; gone are the days of dull greyish screens. The Kindle’s text absolutely pops. The screen is also the fastest in terms of page refresh times of any e-ink screen I’ve used. Turning pages is very quick, never interrupting your reading rhythm.

It’s still black-and-white, but really, that’s for the best. The screen almost glows outdoors. In comparison to the iPad, which turns into a pretty but useless mirror in sunlight, the Kindle only gets more readable. This is a gadget that loves the beach.

The Kindle has also been considerably shrunken since its last iteration. It’s razor-thin and feels great in the hand, small and light enough to hold comfortably for as long as you care to read (unlike the 1.5-pound, 10-inch iPad). The new button layouts are mostly for the better, though the navigational pad could stand to be a little larger. And Amazon still has the easiest shopping experience of any ebook store, with a large selection and typically $10 pricing.

Battery life is estimated at one month. I’ve only had mine for about a week–check back with me in mid-September, and I’ll tell you if Amazon’s estimation is accurate. Mine’s still showing full bars.