Personal Energy Systems: Get Yours in 2012

A newly discovered catalyst can jump-start the separation of oxygen from water to power fuel cells for the home, a professor from MIT told peers at the 240th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society. Personal energy systems are coming your way.

Study leader Daniel Nocera, Ph.D. didn’t detail what exactly the secret sauce was–only that its cheaper than earlier attempts with platinum and *big bonus here* doesn’t contain toxic chemicals.

Nocera’s Boston-startup Sun Catalytix has licensed the technology and aims to produce the catalysts for use in homes and small businesses by 2012.

“Our goal is to make each home its own power station,” said Nocera. “We’re working toward development of ‘personalized’ energy units that can be manufactured, distributed and installed inexpensively.”

The announcement is significant because it could provide power to the unplugged masses in rural areas and provide an alternative to consumers eager to abandon fossil fuels and distance themselves from power companies and gas stations.

So how, exactly would the system work? The description given to the American Chemical Society is pretty straightforward: