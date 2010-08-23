First Look: Bundle’s Savvy New Features Prove It’s More Than Just a Pretty (Inter)face

Since its January launch, social-finance tool Bundle has hooked users — and FastCompany.com — with a tantalizing premise: See how your neighbors spend their money. Once we answered a few simple questions, the site crawled spending data gleaned from the U.S. government and Citigroup to find different demographics adults who lived near us, like us, and on a similar budget (e.g., single New York males making $40,000 a year). Then, it let us “go deep” into their pocketbooks to find out, say, where they buy groceries, and what percentage of their monthly income goes toward rent.

It’s a valuable tool: Once you’ve peeked at your neighbors’ bills, you can adopt their most relevant spending and savings habits, or just rest easy knowing your life is not a freakish pursuit of status and comfort. But it wasn’t a very practical one, since you couldn’t sync to a bank account or catalogue specific expenses. (You could create some pretty cool infographics.)

That’s all changing this week as Bundle unveils its “Version 1.0” redesign, which offers a host of new features including — at last! — the option to sync to multiple accounts. Below, an exclusive preview:

Once you sync Bundle with your checking and credit-card accounts, you’ll get a custom budget page. Clicking each of the colorful bubbles lets you “go deep” into different expense categories, so you can see specific transactions.