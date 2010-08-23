TerraCycle Takes on TV With Garbage Moguls

TerraCycle, a New Jersey-based startup that upcycles trash into useful everyday items, has popped up on our radar many times over the past year. Because really, how can you not pay attention to a company that turns Frito Lay chip bags into speakers and makes kites out of Oreo packaging? Apparently, we aren’t the only ones with an eye on TerraCycle. The company’s latest antics will be available for a national audience beginning tonight, when Season 2 of Garbage Moguls premieres on the National Geographic Channel.

If you haven’t seen the show before, National Geographic Channel offers a quick rundown:

Recycling gets a makeover with a quirky

group of young “eco-capitalists” at TerraCycle, Inc. Using only

materials found in the trash, the team will transform cereal boxes into

notebooks, newspaper into pencils and cookie wrappers into kites.

Intrigued? This season will reportedly feature the development of the “Garbage Garbage Can,” a trash can made from wrappers (we interviewed the company about the Garbage Garbage Can earlier this year), the company’s first storefront, and the creation of pet products made out of dog food bags.

It’s a rare firsthand look at a green startup trying to make a go of it. And while it may not be as scintillating as the drama that goes on in some other New Jersey-based reality shows, we recommend taking a look at it anyway.

