My Favorite Books for Bosses

Good Boss, Bad Boss is officially appearing on September 7th, but it is already beginning to appear in stores and I notice that Amazon is already selling it and will start mailing out copies next week. In thinking about the process of writing the book, and more broadly, about the set of books that I believe every boss should read, I came up with a list of my favorites. I tried to limit it to a dozen, but couldn’t bring myself to delete any of these, so here is my list of 16: