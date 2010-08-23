My Favorite Books for Bosses

Good Boss, Bad Boss is officially appearing on September 7th, but it is already beginning to appear in stores and I notice that Amazon is already selling it and will start mailing out copies next week. In thinking about the process of writing the book, and more broadly, about the set of books that I believe every boss should read, I came up with a list of my favorites. I tried to limit it to a dozen, but couldn’t bring myself to delete any of these, so here is my list of 16:
Joker One, Donovan Campbell
Orbiting the Giant Hairball, by Gordon MacKenzie
Narcissistic Leaders, by Michael Maccoby
Up the Organization, by Robert Townsend
Rivethead, by Ben Hamper
Personal History, Katherine Graham,
The Pixar Touch, by David Price
1776, by David McCullough
Peter Principle, by Laurence Petter and Raymond Hull
Influence, by Robert Cialdini
Power, by Jeffrey Pfeffer
Made to Stick, by Chip and Dan Heath
Collaboration, by Morten Hansen
Men and Women of the Corporation, by Rosabeth Moss Kanter
Notes on Directing, by Frank Hauser and Russell Reich
Leading Teams, by J. Richard Hackman
I am sure I missed a lot of great ones. Which ones would you add?
Reprinted from Work Matters
Robert I. Sutton, PhD is Professor of Management Science and Engineering at Stanford. His most recent book is The New York Times bestseller The No Asshole Rule: Building a Civilized Workplace and Surviving One That Isn’t. His next book, Good Boss, Bad Boss: How to Be the Best…and Survive the Worst, will be published September 2010. Follow him at twitter.com/work_matters.