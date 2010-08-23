North Korea: We Didn’t Tweet, It’s a Filthy Western Habit

So all those purported official tweets from North Korea? Not real, apparently–they’re the work of “supporters” in China and Japan. Twitter, with its free-speaking, democratic tendencies, is still forbidden fruit inside the DPRK.

“Such websites [as Twitter or Facebook] will never be run by our government directly,” said Alejandro Cao de Benos, special delegate for the Committee for Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries (a title that should now seemingly be edited to include the phrase “as long as you’re not talking about social networking”).

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is not using Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube in this sort of official capacity, is the take-away piece of news here. Instead de Benos suggested to Forbes that the pro-DPRK propaganda that’s been the cause of all sorts of excitement is coming from “government supporters” rather than officials, and these people may be living in Japan and China rather than North Korea, as the site is blocked from all access inside the nation.

It’s fascinating stuff from all sorts of angles, particularly if you’re into conspiracy theories–because though the tweets were in no way “official” there’s utterly no reason to believe they weren’t spurred by behind-the-scenes official acts. And in this sentence we mention the weekend’s weird-sounding and quickly recalled rape arrest warrant for WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, and the new furor in Britain about the mysterious death of a British government scientist back in 2003.

