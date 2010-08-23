Rock and Roll? What Did You Say?

In an age of instant publication via blogs and tweets, where people spew the most inane thoughts without any filter whatsoever, it is not surprising that our “BS antennas” have become attuned to picking up anything with the slightest whiff of twaddle. Which is why it is so surprising that market consultant “fluffer-nutters” can still succeed in this market?

Recently, I interviewed several marketing consultants for a

project related to a new product rollout. All the individuals I spoke with have

a respectable online presence and, it is fair to say, a reputable brand name.

While some were quite good, I got a fair share of BS as well. Here is an amalgam of several of the conversations.

I started with a background of the project, what we were

looking to achieve, the project timeline, and the resources available to

support our efforts; and then this … .

Me: “So, I had a look at your blog and some of your

articles; very impressive. How do you think you can help us with our project?”

Consultant: “Great question! Well, once we start blocking and tackling, we

can start pumping out the content and in a few months we will be cooking.”

Me: “Cooking? How does that work?”

Consultant: “Great question. It’s easy. First we go

to the playbook and pick out the tastiest nuggets. Then we hone in and

laser-focus on the task at hand. Once

we tee up the content, we can push it out, and voila.”