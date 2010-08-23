Africa’s Informal Economy Revealed

Steve Daniels, the founder of A Better World By Design and co-creator of Maker Faire Rhode Island, just published a book, Making Do, based on his research on informal economies in Africa. The shocker? He just graduated from college this year and is 21 years old. Here’s how one youngin’ is making inroads in the humanitarian design field.

How did you become interested in innovation in Africa’s informal sector?



Like many young designers, I’ve been passionate about technology to promote sustainable development. For a while I studied appropriate technology, a field that since the 1970s has sought to deliver life-saving and income-generating tools to communities throughout the developing world. However, countless accounts have shown that most projects don’t sustain themselves and don’t scale. That’s partly because those who design the technologies are so far removed from those who make, own, and use them.

I took a trip to Kenya and Ghana to investigate how we might bridge this gap and quickly realized that Africa has a huge pool of untapped talent–the technologists of the informal economy. The informal economy comprises unregulated and unprotected, but legitimate microenterprises–more than 90 percent of non-agricultural employment in Kenya. Informal craftsmen, known as jua kali in Kenya, make their livelihoods by manufacturing products in the resource-constrained environment Westerners struggle so hard to adapt to. Their businesses thrive due to the complex networks among traders and producers. The indigenous talent of the jua kali will be essential to developing truly appropriate technologies and their networks the key to sustaining and scaling them. Making Do breaks down the skills and networks of the jua kali in order to understand the role craftsmen and collaborators like us might play in a unique form of industrialization for Africa.

Tell me about Maker Faire and why you decided to launch your book there. The event started in Africa and now you’re bringing it to Rhode Island?



The Maker Faire is a celebration of do-it-yourself culture. Founded by Make Magazine, the Faires are attended by inventors, hobbyists, and artists passionate about their craft and promote an open culture around technology that empowers individuals. The first event in California might have seemed like giant sprawling science fair, but as the event moved to new locations it took on new meanings. In Africa the event connects artisans in an attempt to move the continent into a grassroots industrial era. In Rhode Island the Maker Faire heralds the transition from a postindustrial slump to a bustling creative economy. Because of the transnational ties being formed among global makers, the same principles are being contextualized to different societies, each at its own stage in the development process.

The Maker Faire Rhode Island is run by an organization I helped found called Revolution x Design, and in an attempt to generate more cross-cultural dialogue I’ll be launching Making Do jointly at the Maker Faire Rhode Island in Providence and Maker Faire Africa in Nairobi—both set for the weekend of August 28.

Humanitarian design and bottom of the pyramid design are buzz topics right now. What new light does Making Do shed on such topics?

