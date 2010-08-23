Tweeting a Hostage Crisis in the Philippines

Twenty-four people were held hostage today on a bus in Manila by an ex-policeman — nine were released and 15 remained, when the police stormed in and killed the gunman. Among those released were mothers and children and the bus driver managed to escape and reported that everyone else on board was dead, which is still unconfirmed. As we speak, the hostages are being taken out of the bus.

Varying reports have been made on twitter and across news channels; one tweeter, in particular, has been live-tweeting the latest updates. It’s unclear if he’s actually on the scene or picking up updates from local news stations, but here are a few tweets from @TLWH.

The former policeman accused of bribery and extortion put up signs on the bus windows demanding his job back. The shootings started when the police brought out his brother to try to negotiate an exchange.