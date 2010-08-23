iFive: Shell Exonerated in Nigeria, Crowley Slates Places, Kevin Rose on iTV, Proof of Life in Chile Mine, E.T. is I.T.

1. A United Nations report into the state of the oil fields in the Niger Delta has produced outrage, as it blames locals on the myriad leaks over the past five decades. The paper claims that 90% of the spills have been caused by attempts to steal the oil, and exonerates Shell.

2. Foursquare founder Denis Crowley has taken the fight to Facebook, claiming that Places is “boring.” In an interview with the Telegraph, he said, “The only interesting thing about Places is that it has a potential audience of over 500 million people around the world… but that can only be a good thing for location-based services like Foursquare, as Facebook will educate the masses about checkins.” Kunur Patel of Advertising Age, however, calls Places a sure-fire way to sabotage a dinner party. And, according to TechCrunch, the only person you can’t block on Facebook is … Mark Zuckerberg.

3. Kevin Rose has pulled out his crystal ball (or something) and prophesised what Apple’s iTV will be like. It’s going to be a game changer, apparently, with scope for iTV apps, picture and video sharing, a la carte stations, and a hunka hunka burning remote in the form of the iPad.

4. This is the joy that a camera can bring: proof that the 33 miners trapped underground in Chile are alive, after part of the mine collapsed two weeks ago. It may take two to three months to dig them out, but rescue teams say that they can get food, water, and oxygen to them without too much difficulty.