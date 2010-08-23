What the Ultimate Electric Supercar Sounds Like

If you follow our electric car coverage closely, you may have noticed that we’re big fans of the Porsche 918 Spyder electric supercar. Really, what’s not to love? It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, gets an impressive 78 miles per gallon, and squeezes out 16 miles on pure electric charge. It’s also not half bad-looking. And now, finally, we have video of the Spyder in action. Take a good look–with an expected price of $625,600, this is probably the closest any of us will ever get.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens