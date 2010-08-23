advertisement
What the Ultimate Electric Supercar Sounds Like

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
Porsche 918 Spyder electric supercar

If you follow our electric car coverage closely, you may have noticed that we’re big fans of the Porsche 918 Spyder electric supercar. Really, what’s not to love? It goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, gets an impressive 78 miles per gallon, and squeezes out 16 miles on pure electric charge. It’s also not half bad-looking. And now, finally, we have video of the Spyder in action. Take a good look–with an expected price of $625,600, this is probably the closest any of us will ever get.

