There’s No Question That Secondhand Smoke Changes Your Genes

That’s it, it’s final: Secondhand smoke is bad for your body and actually changes your genes. Researchers at Weill Cornell Medical College tested bodily feedback as people lit up and inhaled nearby smoke and are now telling the world: Your body has a genetic response and your cells actually change, on a molecular level.

The finding is groundbreaking, but how will this influence people’s behavior, or more importantly, how will health campaign planners change their targeted messaging to draw upon such imagery to better influence people’s behavior?

