African Baobab Deposes Acai Berry as Reigning Superfood

We wrote yesterday about Rwanda’s massive Lake Kivu as a double-edged sword, with the potential to power or kill millions. But today, our attention shifts to a smaller natural phenomenon coming out of Africa–the baobab, which is a vitamin and mineral-packed fruit that so far has only been enjoyed by locals, but is now being exported for jams and, well, basically, will throw all those acai-powered smoothie shops in Miami and Berkeley out of business.

According to National Geographic, the baobab tree has “six times as much vitamin C as oranges, twice as much calcium as milk, and plenty of B vitamins, magnesium, iron, phosphorous, and antioxidants.” The fruit looks like little marshmallows with seeds stuffed into a papaya-shaped coconut and the flavor is described as both tart and sweet.

Although the EU passed a law enabling the importation of the baobab two years ago, National Geographic is reporting that the product exports from Africa are just now ramping up. I can see the eyes of Gold’s Gym-goers lighting up now…