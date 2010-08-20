HP Vs. Blackberry Vs. LG: A Tale of Three Tablet Operating Systems

On the one side: The iPad. On the other: The upcoming HP, LG, and BlackBerry tablets, each having its praises sung loudly, and each to a different tune–so that it stands apart from Apple’s million-selling runaway success.

HP Bought Palm for a reason: WebOS tablet in 2011

People have been pondering what HP’s tablet PC strategy will be after its first effort got a glitzy show-and-tell by Microsot’s Steve Ballmer himself, before being indefinitely delayed. With HP’s surprise purchase of the ailing Palm–and the subsequent talent flight from among Palm’s top team–the mystery deepened.

Now Todd Bradley, head of HP Personal Systems Group, has said “You’ll see us with a Microsoft product out in the near future, and a webOS-based product in early 2011.” That’s a direct confirmation that HP will be using Windows 7 in a slate PC as well as a Palm-based system. Windows 7 is, according to Microsoft, ready to be integrated into touchscreen computers straight away, but the more relaxed timescale for the Palm-based device suggests HP is having to tweak webOS to run on tablets–perhaps to maximize the sort of performance you can get from it.

The two-tone strategy from HP is interesting, though. It suggests that neither webOS or Windows 7 tablets represent an absolutely ideal tablet operating system, and HP’s running with both so it can cover all the bases. It’s also an effort to capture those consumers who are anti-Apple, and pro-MS or pro-Palm … an audience it makes sense to appeal to, as it seems the average Joe Public (who doesn’t particularly care about an OS flavor) is buying iPads as fast as Apple can make them.

RIM’s BlackPad may not run BlackBerryOS