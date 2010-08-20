Foursquare and Gowalla: Who’s Afraid of Facebook?

Whenever Facebook launches a new feature, it arrives heralded as another service’s killer. Many claimed status updates, for instance, would mark the end of Twitter as we knew it. So much for that.

On Wednesday, the company unveiled Facebook Places, its first foray into location-based social networking. Soon the tech cognoscenti began wondering whether Facebook’s “check in” feature would destroy similar geo-location services Gowalla and Fourquare. It won’t. Here’s why.

Like Foursquare and Gowalla, Facebook Places lets users “check in” via smartphone to show friends where they are, but it doesn’t yet have the pizazz of its competitors. “Facebook is in this space because it needs to be–it validates geo-location,” says Dennis Crowley, co-founder of Foursquare. “They now just have what we’ve been doing for years. Check-ins are not new. Check-ins are boring.”

Gowalla CEO Josh Williams echoed Crowley’s views. “Facebook’s product has a plain-vanilla approach to showing where we are,” he explained in an interview with Fast Company. “It’s not going to change a whole lot for our users.”

Still, the largest social network in the world just entered the geo-location space, and it brought 500 million users. Aren’t these company chiefs worried about being swallowed up by Facebook? No, say Crowley and Williams. They believe their services are different, and that Facebook’s larger user-base would become more attracted to their services.

They have a point. Facebook Places aggregates check-ins from across many services, so when a Foursquare user checks-in, for example, that check-in will also appear on Facebook (and eventually vice versa). “It’s bringing us an opportunity to shine,” says Williams.