Face-Off: Zuckerberg Versus the ACLU [Updated]

Today Facebook unveiled Places, its new “check in” feature designed to take on geo-location services such as Gowalla and Foursquare. Within hours of the announcement, the ACLU responded with a list of criticisms, chastising the social network for its lack of adequate privacy measures. Essentially, the ACLU charged Facebook with not giving users “full control” over the service.

Now Facebook has responded. Below is an open letter on the issue we just received from Facebook’s director of policy communications, Barry Schnitt, who says that all of these points were delivered to the ACLU before they published their warning.

In the statement, Facebook attempts to show just how much control users actually have over Places. The social network carefully explains the measures it has taken, contending that it’s offered explicit and accessible options to customize how much information is shared.

Facebook also calls the ACLU “misinformed” and says it ignores the lengths the company has gone through to ensure privacy.

UPDATE: The squabble continues. The ACLU just posted another response to Facebook. The organization says it appreciates the privacy options currently available to Places users, but recommend three “straightforward steps” to provide further safeguards:

1. Limiting the default visibility of check-ins on your feed to “Friends Only.”

2. Allowing you to customize your check-in privacy.

3. Providing notice to you each time you are checked in by a friend.