U.S. Talking to North Korea – On Twitter

North Korea and the U.S. are finally talking … on Twitter.

The reclusive rogue state opened its first Twitter account, @uriminzok, which means “our people,” earlier this week. The tweets were about as interesting as you’d expect from a ministry of propoganda: “Let’s welcome the Party Leader Forum with open arms,” is how one recent tweet translates. The most notable missive from @uriminzok’s first week is its denial of accusations that North Korea torpedoed a South Korean warship back in March.

Then on Tuesday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs, Philip Crowley, started engaging North Korea on his Twitter feed. His first tweet on the subject was innocuous enough: “We use Twitter to connect, to inform, and to debate. We welcome North #Korea to Twitter and the networked world.”

Since then, Crowley has turned on the heat:

“The Hermit Kingdom will not change overnight, but technology once introduced can’t be shut down. Just ask #Iran. #Korea“