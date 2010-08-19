iFive: Gulf Still Oily, Illinois Legislates for Solar, the Mega-Range EV, RIM Wants Mobile Ad Network, Spotify Chief’s New Home

While you were sleeping, innovation was drumming its fingers impatiently on the desk, doing a double take, and thinking, “ Wowzers, what if there were a mouse shaped like that ?”

1. Although the White House claims that all the oil has gone from the Gulf, scientists are taking a different line, reports The Guardian. It’s dropped below the surface and getting into phytoplankton, with around 75% of the oil still in the water, compared to the Government’s claims that the same amount had dispersed. Meanwhile, approval numbers for BP have doubled–but, at only 33%, it’s still nothing to write home about. The mediator in charge of the legal claims, Kenneth Feinberg, has warned against beating up on BP. Feinberg, hired by Obama, is heading up the Gulf Coast Claims Facility, which will be taking over the mammoth task of processing claims from the oil firm.

2. The co-founder of Tesla, Martin Eberhard, has gone on record to say that an EV that can do over 500 miles on one charge is just a decade away. Eberhard, now at Volkswagen’s Electronic Research Laboratory, makes the point that, once this is the case, the development of fast-charging infrastructure will fall away, as few people drive more than 500 miles in one day.

3. Illinois is forcing state energy companies to buy more power from green sources, such as solar power, reports TreeHugger. The state will also allow homeowners to stick solar panels on their roofs, and both laws come into effect in January 2011.

4. RIM, the firm behind BlackBerry, is on the hunt for a mobile ad network it can call its own, says the Wall Street Journal. It’s been sniffing around Baltimore-based Millennial Media, but there is some dispute over what the firm is worth.

5. Anyone curious to know where Paul Brown, outgoing SVP of Spotify, was moving on to, be curious no longer. He’s off to Mendeley, a start-up known as the Last.fm for research papers–and like Spotify, it’s a free service, “with premium extras on top,” reports paidContent:UK.