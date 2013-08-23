Kia’s Hamsters Return, Get Fit, With An Assist From Lady Gaga

As the Lady Gaga-Katy Perry war of 2013 rages on, Mother Monster has recruited some unlikely foot soldiers for the next salvo: the Kia Soul hamsters.





Five years after their introduction, the hamsters–who enjoy a spot in the Madison Avenue Walk of Fame–have returned, along with Gaga, in a new spot set to debut during the MTV VMAs on Sunday night. In the ad, as they’re rocking out to Lady Gaga’s recently leaked single “Applause,” the hamsters–as well as the Soul’s designer–work themselves into a frenzy of fitness and car design, respectively. The end result is that both the hardworking rodents and the urban passenger vehicle that they introduced to the world in 2009 are all sleeker, more polished, and more contemporary-looking as they make their VMA debut.





The spot, from L.A. agency David & Goliath, was directed by the agency’s creative director, Colin Jeffery. It will appear in 60-second form during the broadcast–but if you’ve missed your hip hamster homies, the extended 90-second version is available on YouTube right now. Your move, Katy Perry.