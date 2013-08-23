Airbnb Is Creating A Film From Vines–Perhaps Your Vines

Vines–those looping, six-second Twitter videos–are great for capturing life’s little vignettes, doing one-step DIY demonstrations , and crafting micro movies (and magic ). The popularity of Vine has come from the fascination in testing the app’s time constraints. How much story can fit in six short seconds? How perfect of a moment can be captured? Now, travel website Airbnb is calling on the public to collectively use this micro format to create a short film, complied of many Vines, that embodies the spirit of adventure that’s common among Airbnb users.

Titled “Hollywood & Vines,” the film project is soliciting individual clips from users, to be shared on Vine and Twitter, that will be edited into one cohesive film. From now until Sunday, Airbnb will be releasing shot lists, each complete with a storyboard frame, for specific and slightly abstract shots required, such as “a paper airplane flies through diverse landscapes, left to right” or “a paper airplane flies through several tight spots. It barely makes it!” Anyone whose Vine gets chosen for the final film will receive $100 to spend on Airbnb. The film will then air on Sundance Channel on September 12.

By its very nature, Airbnb attracts a more daring traveler–staying in someone else’s home requires a certain degree of adventurousness. And with that adventure comes personal stories. Whose house is on offer, what’s their personality, what’s awesome about their hood? Conventional travel specs (number of beds and baths) are combined with the renter’s personal story when it comes to booking accommodations through Airbnb.

These stories are at the heart of Airbnb and the motivation behind the “Hollywood & Vines” film. “We’re continually inspired by the stories our community shares,” says Vivek Wagle, Airbnb’s head of brand management. “So we wondered: What would happen if we decided to bring our global community together to create a compelling story? What would that look like? How would it go? And because storytelling appeals to what we call the Airbnb mind-set (that is, people who are open-minded and excited to share experiences), we thought this would be an amazing vehicle to open up an Airbnb story to a larger audience.”

Wagle says when the team hit on the “Hollywood & Vines” idea–created by agency Mullen and executed by digital production company B-Reel–they knew it was perfect. “Hollywood represents the legacy of storytelling via film, and Vine represents its future. Anyone can create a Vine, but the level of creativity needed to record the perfect six-second film is incredibly high. We’re excited to see what ideas those constraints set free.”

While the interpretation of each shot is open, the campaign includes pretty specific shot requirements. And if the shot’s not quite right, there’s near real-time feedback on Twitter. For instance, when I posted a Vine for #S4–“Show a paper towel being picked up. Let’s see a POV of it wiping up a nasty kitchen mess–we kind of missed the whole POV of the towel thing. Within minutes, the @Airbnb account gave us a virtual high-five (“We love it Rae Ann”) and then some constructive criticism (“We’d love to see it from the POV of the paper towel as well! Nice work).