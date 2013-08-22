Windows Phone Ad Takes The Mobile Battle To The School Play

While Apple and Samsung fight for phone supremacy, Windows has maintained a strategy of staying above the fray (or at least as above the fray as imagining all-out war between both camps can be considered). The latest spot for the Nokia Lumia 1020 continues the tradition, with a tough but fair look at the competitive world of parental photography.





Created by agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky and directed by Roman Coppola, “The Recital” begins during a school play that is being heavily photographed. Indeed, it looks as though the NSA would be hard-pressed to surveil the room more effectively than the group of parents assembled, each with an iPad, iPhone, or Galaxy in hand. Soon enough, the whole room is swept up in a photographic melee of Apple parents and Samsung parents fighting for the best view. Thanks to the megapixel power and zooming tech of the Nokia Lumia 1020m, however, those Windows parents in attendance are able to sit back and enjoy the show.