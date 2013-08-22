Comedian Talks To People In 162 Countries On A Global Skype Tour

New York comedian and filmmaker Mark Malkoff –best known as the guy who spent a week living and sleeping in an IKEA store –has now trained his talents on Skype.

To celebrate the VOIP service’s 10th anniversary August 29, he attempted to talk via Skype with someone in every country in the world.

Though he fell somewhat short of the estimated 196 countries, he did manage an impressive 162, including North Korea (courtesy of a tour guide in China who leads tours there).

“Although we do have our differences, we are more alike than you might think,” he says in the video.





Skype approached Malkoff, who used the service for past projects, like his MSN series, The Mark Malkoff Challenge, to make a video. Malkoff spent a month locating participants via Twitter and Facebook, and did his calls over a week–mostly concentrated into three days. Participants were so into the project, he now has couches all over the planet.

“Many of these people have invited me to visit them and stay in their homes,” he says. “It’s made me want to travel and see the world.”