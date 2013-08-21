Coca-Cola Rewards Fans With Mini 3-D Printed Versions Of Themselves

If there’s a beverage company you’d be willing to step into a 360-degree scanner for, let’s face it–it probably ain’t Pepsi. But consumers in Israel who participated in a new campaign from Coca-Cola Israel were given a new little friend–a miniature version of themselves, 3-D printed on the spot inside of the company’s main Israeli factory.

The campaign, from agency Gefen Team, promoted Coke’s new mini bottles and so asked people to create mini versions of themselves via mobile app. Participants had to take care of their their mini selves, Tamagotchi style (love going to the grocery store so much in real life that you want to play a game that lets you take a Sim-style version of yourself to the supermarket? Thanks to Coca-Cola, you could finally have the chance). They were then invited to Coke HQ to get a scan and then receive a 3-D printed mini-me, made of colored sandstone.



