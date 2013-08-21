Bradley Cooper, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Chris Pine Help Nike Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of “Just Do It”

If you can run, then why not run a marathon? So goes the degrees-of-doing device used in a new Nike spot celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand’s iconic tag line, “Just Do It.”





In the spot, narrator Bradley Cooper challenges viewers to up their game, aspiring to no less than taking on the likes of LeBron James, Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona, boxing star Andre Ward, Serena Williams, and, somewhat arbitrarily, actor Chris Pine (who appears in cameo).





The 90-second film, from Wieden+Kennedy Portland, the agency that created “Just Do It” and director Nicolai Fuglsig, urges those inclined to do it, to do it better than they could ever have imagined. So, for example, if you can play table tennis, why not, ultimately, “beat Serena?” If you can run a mile, why not “run a race, run a marathon, outrun a movie star. . . .” (enter Pine). Watch the spot above.