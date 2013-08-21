Red Bull Teams With French Fred On A Meditation On The Art Of Skateboarding

The lines between art and skateboarding have long been blurred and now Red Bull adds to the evidence with its latest video content collaboration, a short film by Lyon, France-based photographer and filmmaker Fred Mortagne called Hybridation.

The shooting styles and soundtracks of your everyday skate videos could be loosely described as high-octane action porn, but here Mortagne–better known as French Fred–takes the penchant for eccentric angles and perspectives in his skate photography and combines it with the atmospheric sound of Mount Analogue to create a skateboard film that feels more blissed-out daydream than punch in the face.

But it’s not all style over substance. With a lineup of skateboarding talent like Arto Saari, Flo Mirtain, Lucas Puig, Sammy Winter, and Tyler Bledsoe, Mortagne makes sure to spread the stoke among art nerds, skate snobs, and everyone in between.