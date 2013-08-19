Watch The Teaser To J.J. Abrams’s New Mystery Project

We have no idea which J.J. Abrams project we’re now eagerly anticipating after watching this creepy, tonally inconsistent teaser trailer that went live on the Bad Robot Productions YouTube channel today–but we are eagerly anticipating it.

All we have so far are some words and a handful of memorable images: the stars over a night sky; a long-haired, trench-coated figure with bound hands stumbling away from a beach; and a menacing face with its mouth sewn shut, belonging to someone who is brandishing a weapon.





Until we get that last image, it’d almost seem safe to assume that this might lead to a dramedy about a misplaced hero doing the best he can in a world that’s not his own–like an ET reboot or something–what with the wise-sounding narrator telling a story over schmaltzy piano notes. But with that in the mix, it looks more like John Carpenter’s Starman meets Saw, which is the sort of high-concept pitch that would totally kill if you mentioned it at a horror convention.

But even that is speculation that is unfounded, since we still know nothing about this project. Is it a movie? Is it a web series? Is it a television show (Abrams is involved, with Alfonso Cuaron in a new sci-fi series for NBC called Believe)? Is it a performance art piece that Abrams will be touring community theaters with throughout the Southeast? A spin-off of Lost (okay, no, but it’s on a beach)? We don’t even have a name for the whatever-this-is yet, though the YouTube video is titled “Stranger.”





Regardless of what form this takes, it’ll probably be worth investigating. Abrams’ output varies, especially the farther he gets from actually directly overseeing the project (for every pilot to Lost there’s a pilot to Revolution), but you can say this for the guy: He knows how to drop an information-and-context-free teaser onto the Internet like nobody else.