The Cover Art For Prince’s New Single Is Just Dave Chappelle As Prince And It’s Perfect

Lately, it seems as though Prince is on a mission to show us he has a sense of humor about himself. It all started when the Man In Purple surprised everyone by joining Twitter in early August, despite declaring years ago that “the Internet is over.” Soon enough, he was tweeting salad selfies and all was right with the world. It’s the latest salvo in Prince’s plan to show us his funny, self-aware side, though, that’s a game changer. The legendary performer has just released the cover art for his latest single, Breakfast Can Wait, and it features Dave Chappelle (himself newly resurfaced with fresh material) dressed up as Prince from a memorable sketch on Chappelle’s Show. It’s too early to say for sure, but it seems that Prince’s late-career turn toward embracing his inherent ridiculousness is making him more relevant than he’s been in years.