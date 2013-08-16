Create A Police Sketch Of Your Favorite Face With This Excellent Time Waster

Dove caused quite a stir back in April when its”Real Beauty” campaign used a forensic sketch artist to show women their perceived and true selves. A new app, however, allows you to cut out the brand middleman, and see how you’re own self-conception measures up to reality.

Ultimate Flash Face is basically your own personal police sketching device. Created by web designer Max Ishchenko, Flash Face gives you all the tools you need to turn yourself, or someone you know, into a sketchy person.





Users can choose from an array of hairstyles and a matrix of other basic features, as well as play with scale and opacity. The only thing you can’t do is add facial tattoos or plug earrings, but that’s where the suspension of disbelief kicks in. If nothing else, seeing how you look as a sketch should deter you from committing crimes.



