Take An Early Peek At Images From The 2014 Pirelli Calendar

Last year, the 2013 Pirelli calendar–the world’s most costly and exclusive pinup collection– flipped the script by featuring models in bathing suits or more, rather than the all-nude nymphs of the previous year. While the 2014 calendar won’t be out for another couple of months, some images have been released early, and they look rather chaste.





The usual suspects, among them Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr, have returned for 2014 (as has Helena Christensen, age 44), but by the looks of it, they’re keeping their clothes on this time. Featuring photography by Patrick Demarchelier and Peter Lindbergh, the new images reveal the models on hand alternately in turtleneck sweaters and button-up shirts along with underwear, but nary an areola can be seen throughout. Whether that trend carries through in the remaining images, we’ll find out in November.

Have a look through the images above, and let us know in the comments if you prefer the racier calendars of years past.