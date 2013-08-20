Finally, Vine’s Magical Killer App

It took a while, but the best use for Vine has finally emerged. All it took was a look at the man in the mirror–and then that man disappearing.

Toronto-based Vine user JehReh has been performing some entertaining magic tricks involving mirrors and documenting them on the video app. The one that has been grabbing the most attention is the video in which he makes his young son appear and disappear, seemingly with just a snap of his wrist, but pretty much all of his tricks are amazing.

Magic is a profession that invites a lot of skepticism, as it should. Magic tricks on film tend to inflame skeptics even more, though, since the lack of a live element leaves the door open to all kinds of elaborate fakery–including that of the digital variety. JehReh anticipates his audience’s distrust by challenging them to duplicate his efforts. All of his tricks that involve mirrors are hashtagged #mirrorland, and the magician invites anyone who thinks they’ve figured them out to post on Vine with that marker.





Perhaps the best part of the tricks that use JehReh’s son as a prop, though, is how surprised the kid looks at being turned into a sheet. It’s a little theatrical, but you’ll probably be just about that surprised, too. Have a look at more tricks in the slides above, and leave your theories on how they’re performed in the comments.