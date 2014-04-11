Burton Snowboards Goes Full-Tracking-Shot In Slick New Web Series Teaser

It may be the middle of August, but for some people it’s never too early to talk about sliding sideways down snowy mountains. This week, Burton Snowboards unleashed the trailer for its upcoming four-part web series called Burton Presents [Snowboarding]. Episodes will land every two weeks starting September 13, available as free downloads on the company’s site and at Transworld Snowboarding magazine.

Shot on a RED Epic camera with a Firefly Movi rig, after the first 30 seconds the trailer goes full Russian Ark-style into a single shot through Burton’s new state-of-the-art Burlington, Vermont, production and R&D facility, where we’re led to believe the brand’s laundry list of world-class professional shreds spend their time off the snow working the factory floor.





The trailer and the web series were created by Burton’s in-house creative team, led by Global Director of Team Marketing and Media Bryan Knox, Chief Creative Officer Greg Dacyshyn, and Creative Director Evan Rose. Burton filmer Alex Adrian shot the trailer, while the company’s full-time filmers–Tim Manning, Corey Koniniec, Gabe L’Heureux, Justin Eeles, and Andro Kajzer–split duties shooting and editing the web series.





Over the last few years, Burton has released single annual film projects, like 2012’s award-winning 13, but Knox says the idea for a multipart web series is a natural fit for the brand. “We decided to go in a different direction this year because, while doing a film as one project is great, a series can get more team riders involved and cover a bit more ground. It also extends the excitement of that one major moment when a film is released across four different major moments every two weeks.”





The web episodes are each 15 minutes long and 18 minutes long and are split along natural fault lines within snowboarding, with the first installment covering the backcountry, the second focusing on street rails, the third highlighting women riders, and the final episode featuring pros riding the slopes at a collection of the brand’s resort partners.





Action sports have always been ahead of the brand content curve, and if this trailer is any indication, Burton intends to keep pushing the envelope both in front of and behind the camera.