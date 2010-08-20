Seven Wealth Builders That Most B2B Companies Ignore

Your business is a living organism–something that has potential to grow and thrive long after you’ve played your role in it. Yet many firms are still smarting from a very tough recession, and feel like they are on life support. The “new normal” has accelerated industry consolidation, longer sales cycles, fee pressures, and tight credit. If you are a seriously growth-oriented B2B company, what can you do to ensure that you swiftly return to wealth creation mode?

Most CPAs, attorneys, investment bankers, and business brokers will tell you to focus on some fundamental issues to improve your wealth prospects; namely, your company valuation and viability. They will assert that certain criteria are the key to maximizing your eventual exit potential or sales price. They will refer to these as “value drivers.” According to Ned Minor, an attorney and author of Deciding to Sell Your Business, “Value drivers are those characteristics that influence a buyer’s decision about how much to pay for a company. These include–but are not limited to–a stable, motivated management team, effective financial controls, a realistic growth strategy, and a facility appearance consistent with asking price.”

While these value drivers sound logical on the surface, they only provide a partial definition of wealth for B2B companies. Today, many business leaders are seeking a more meaningful balance between money and happiness. And they understand that money and wealth are not the same. If you want to create meaning and significance in the world, it is essential to define wealth in a way that honors your values, your vision, and your core strengths.

Before you begin to worry that you’re being transported into a spiritual dimension, recognize that this expanded mindset about wealth can simply lead to greater self-awareness, a more clearly defined sense of purpose, and more committed teams moving in the same direction.

Our CEO research helped us discover seven contemporary criteria to help you assess your “Wealth Quotient:”

1. You consistently and confidently express and demonstrate your value to the market. Try this simple experiment. Walk the hallways of your offices, and call your top business associates and advisors. Ask them “What is our company’s elevator statement, and why do our customers love to buy from us?” Then record what percentage would provide a consistent answer. If you are like many technology or professional services firms, you will assert (mistakenly) that your tools or methodology make you unique. Sadly, buyers really don’t care about them. They DO care about how you can improve their condition.

2. You are paid handsomely for that value. In these tumultuous times, value is being challenged more than ever. Some law firms are being forced to provide alternative fee arrangements and abandon the antiquated hours for dollars pricing models for this reason. Clients no longer equate hours worked with value received.